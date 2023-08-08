New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.55 pm:

NATION

Also Read | Hemant Soren Gets ED Summons: Jharkhand CM Summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Money Laundering Case.

DEL37 OPPN-LD PRIVILEGE-GOYAL

**** Opposition parties move privilege notice against Piyush Goyal over remarks against them

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Irked by Infant Daughter’s Constant Crying, Drunk Man Kills Her by Throwing Her on Ground in Tiruvallur, Accused Arrested.

New Delhi: Several leaders of the opposition alliance INDIA have given a privilege notice against leader of the house in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal over his certain remarks against some opposition leaders. ****

DEL40 PM-2NDLD OPPOSITION

**** Opposition brought no-confidence motion to test its own unity as its alliance plagued by distrust: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the opposition brought the no-confidence motion against his government to test the confidence of its own alliance members in each other as the INDIA bloc is marked by distrust among its constituents. ****

DEL47 RAHUL-LD BUNGALOW

**** Rahul gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court, officials said on Tuesday. ****

ES32 RJ-NUH-LD CONGRESS

Delegation of Haryana Congress stopped from entering affected villages in Nuh

Gurugram A 10-member delegation of Haryana Congress on Tuesday was stopped from entering violence-hit villages of Nuh district, police said.

EL43 ONG-RIJIJU-RAMESH

e challenge you to furnish details of Union ministers' visit to Manipur in last 97 days: Cong slams Rijiju

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remark that the prime minister has directed ministers to visit the Northeast every 15 days, challenging him to furnish details of the visits of Union ministers to Manipur in the last 97 days.

L20RAHUL-WAYANAD

Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad on Aug 12-13

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad on August 12-13, his first trip to his constituency after being reinstated as a member of Parliament, party general secretary KC Venugopal said on Tuesday.

DEL24 LS-SANSAD TV-DISRUPTION

Lok Sabha briefly disrupted as Oppn protests tickers on Sansad TV highlighting govt works

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was briefly disrupted on Tuesday during a discussion on the no-confidence motion following opposition members' loud protest against tickers running on Sansad TV that highlighted development works of the government during the live broadcast of the debate in the House.

CAL13 MN-POLICE-ASSAM RIFLES-FIR

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops', Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Imphal: Manipur Police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two groups last week.

CAL10 MN-NAGA-RALLY

Security tightened ahead of Naga community rallies in Manipur on Wednesday

Imphal: Security has been tightened across Manipur ahead of United Naga Council's proposed rallies in Naga-inhabited areas of the northeastern state on August 9 to press for successfully concluding the peace talks with the Centre based on the Framework Agreement.

MDS13 KA-CM-LETTER-CID

Karnataka CM orders CID probe into bribery charge against Agriculture Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said he has directed the CID to investigate the alleged complaint letter sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by assistant agriculture directors of Mandya district accusing Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy of demanding Rs six lakh to Rs eight lakh as bribe.

MDS16TN-ED-SENTHIL BALAJI

ED grills Minister Senthil Balaji in money laundering case

Chennai: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned arrested Minister V Senthil Balaji for the second day on Tuesday in connection with the money laundering case being probed by it.

The officials grilled the minister over the unexplained property documents for 60 land parcels, some cash, and unaccounted valuables seized during the recent raids, said a source.

BOM11 GJ-AAP-CONGRESS

**** Gujarat AAP chief's announcement on tie-up for LS polls in state ill-timed: Congress

Ahmedabad: The Congress on Tuesday termed "ill-timed" the announcement made by Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi about both the parties fighting upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state under a seat-sharing formula. ****

MDS8 KL-ASSEMBLY-UCC-CM

Kerala CM moves resolution in assembly against imposition of UCC in the country

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday moved a resolution in the state assembly against the BJP-led central government's plan to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

BOM7 MH-DESAI-PROBE

**** Nitin Desai death: 3 representatives of Edelweiss Group appear before police

Mumbai: Three representatives of ECL Finance Company/Edelweiss Group appeared before the Raigad police in Maharashtra on Tuesday in connection with their inquiry into the alleged suicide of film art director Nitin Desai, an official said. ****

BUISNESS

DEL28 BIZ-RBI-MPC

RBI's rate-setting panel starts 3-day deliberations on monetary policy

Mumbai: Amid expectations of another status quo on the key interest rates, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das headed high-powered rate-setting panel MPC on Tuesday began its three-day meeting to firm up the next bi-monthly policy.

LEGAL

LGD6 SC-BILKIS-PILS-LOCUS STANDI

SC to hear on Aug 9 arguments on locus standi of PIL petitioners in Bilkis Bano gang-rape case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it will hear arguments on August 9 on the locus standi of multiple people who have filed PILs in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. FOREIGN FGN26: PAK-IMRAN-COURT-LD CHALLENGE

****Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former premier Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case by a trial court, saying the verdict by a "biased" judge was a "slap in the face due process and fair trial" and "a gross travesty of justice".****

FGN28: LANKA-INDIA-FISHERMEN

****Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has held 10 Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, officials here said, in the third such incident in a month.****

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)