India News | HIGHLIGHTS AT 5:15 PM HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) These are the top stories at 5:15 pm:

NATION:

DEL26 INDO-PAK LD MISSING

Two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad missing: Sources

New Delhi: Two Indian High Commission staffers in Islamabad went missing on Monday morning following which India has taken up the matter with the Pakistan Foreign Office, government sources said.

DEL48 VIRUS-LD- SHAH-ALLPARTY

Bury differences, join hands to battle COVID-19 in Delhi: Shah tells all-party meet

New Delhi: All political parties in Delhi should forget their differences and join hands in the COVID-19 battle of the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday after chairing an all-party meet.

DEL16 VIRUS-LD CASES

11,502 more COVID-19 cases, 325 deaths in India

New Delhi: India saw a jump of over 11,000 novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday, taking the total number of infections to over 3.32 lakh, while the toll rose to 9,520 with 325 more deaths, the Health Ministry said.

DEL29 RAJNATH-LD NEPAL

No power can break Indo-Nepal ties, will sort out misunderstanding: Rajnath

New Delhi: Rejecting Nepal's territorial claim, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Monday that the Lipulekh-Dharchula road falls very much in India and conveyed the Modi government's willingness to sort out the "misunderstanding" with the neighbouring country through dialogue.

MDS4 TN-LOCKDOWN-CM

Chennai will switch to shutdown mode for 12 days again: TN CM

Chennai: Chennai and adjoining areas will be under lockdown from June 19 to 30 sans present relaxations and a full scale shutdown on two Sundays, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Monday.

DEL36 CLIMATE-PROJECTION

Temperature over India likely to rise by over 4 deg Celsius by end of 21st century: Govt report

New Delhi: The average temperature over India is projected to rise by 4.4 degrees Celsius, while the intensity of heat waves is likely to increase by 3-4 times by the end of the century, according to a government report on the impact of climate change on the country.

CAL5 BH-SUSHANT-COUSIN

Rajput's last rites likely to be performed in Mumbai, says relative

Patna: The last rites of actor Sushant Singh Rajput are likely to be performed in Mumbai as bringing the mortal remains to his hometown here may not be feasible in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, a close member of the family said on Monday.

BOM9 GJ-QUAKE-AFTERSHOCKS

Gujarat: Aftershocks rattle Kutch post earthquake

Ahmedabad: As many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area, officials said Monday

DEL31 VIRUS-PM-CMs

Modi to speak with chief ministers on Tuesday, Wednesday

New Delhi: Amid an unabated rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a fresh round of consultations with chief ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday on ways to check the spread of the virus as India exits the lockdown.

BUSINESS:

DEL53 BIZ-LD INFLATION-WPI

Wholesale prices plunge to 4.5-year low; WPI deflation at 3.21% in May

New Delhi: Prices in the wholesale market fell to a 4.5-year low level in May, recording a deflation of 3.21 per cent, due to sharp decline in fuel and power items even as food articles turned expensive.

DEL61 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Indian market plunges tracking global peers as COVID fears deepen

Mumbai: Indian stock benchmarks on Monday crashed over 1.6 per cent in line with global selloffs as fears over a second wave of coronavirus infections in some countries dented economic recovery hopes.

LEGAL:

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-EXAMS

Students get exam or internal assessment options: ISCE to HC

Mumbai: The Indian School Certificate Examination (ISCE) board on Monday told the Bombay High Court it would give its Class X and XII students the option to either take the pending examinations in July or have their final results determined based on internal assessment.

LGD6 VIRUS-DL-HC-INMATES

HC seeks Delhi govt reply on plea challenging suspension of inmates' legal consultation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea challenging a circular suspending legal consultation of the inmates with their advocates in prison due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

FOREIGN:

FGN23 NEPAL-INDIA-LD ECONOMIST

Nepal-India ties shouldn't deteriorate; China no substitute to India: Senior Nepali economist

Kathmandu: Nepal-India relationship should not deteriorate over the current border row as the landlocked country is dependent on its southern neighbour for the essential items and it would be unwise to consider China as an "alternative", a leading Nepali economist said on Monday. By Shirish B Pradhan

FGN4 VIRUS-CHINA-LD CASES

COVID-19: China begins mass testing in Beijing as 67 new cases appear

Beijing: China has begun the mass testing of hundreds of people who had visited a Beijing wholesale market which sparked a fresh bout of coronavirus cases even as the country reported 67 new COVID-19 infections including 42 in the capital. By K J M Varma

