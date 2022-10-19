New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:05 pm:

Nation:

DEL111 LDALL CONGRESS

Kharge elected as new Cong president; first non-Gandhi in 24 yrs

New Delhi: Amidst the uphill task of reversing its electoral slide, the Congress on Wednesday elected 'loyalist' Mallikarjun Kharge as its new president, the first non-Gandhi to head the 137-year-old party in 24 years and succeed long-time chief Sonia Gandhi.

BOM55 LDALL GUTERRES

India's voice can gain in authority from strong commitment to inclusiveness and respect for human rights: UN chief Guterres

Mumbai/Ahmedabad: India's voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said here on Wednesday.

BOM57 GJ-LDALL PM

World trusting India's defence tech, asserts PM; says 5G service to take education to new level

Gandhinagar/Junagadh/Rajkot: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said exports of Indian defence products have increased eight times in the last few years because the world is now trusting technology being offered by the country and asserted the newly-launched 5G telecom service would take the education system to the next level.

DEL115 NCR-3RDLD GANGRAPE

Delhi woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, admitted to hospital: Police

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A woman from Delhi was in hospital Wednesday after being allegedly raped by five men for two days in Ghaziabad, an incident that Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said reminds her of the Nirbhaya case.

CAL14 WB-MAMATA-LD SINGUR

CPI(M) drove away Tata from Singur, not me: Mamata

Siliguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday claimed that it was not her but the CPI(M) which drove away Tata Motors from Singur.

CAL9 WB-NETAJI-LD FILM-CONTROVERSY

Netaji kin plan PIL to stop 'misuse' of his name in movies on his `afterlife' Kolkata: Days before the release of a movie on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's “after-life” of what he may have done after the 1945 Taipei air crash, the freedom fighter's kin said they are mulling a PIL to stop “misuse of his name for financial gains”.

MDS12 TN-AIADMK-LD PROTEST

Palaniswami, AIADMK members held for staging protest, as rival faction attends Assembly

Chennai: The Opposition AIADMK presented a picture of contrast on Wednesday with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam attending the Assembly session while the leader of opposition K Palaniswami staged a protest here, demanding that the Speaker de-recognise the former as deputy floor leader of the party

MDS17 AP-RAHUL-ECONOMY

Lot of work required to bring country's economy back to life, says Rahul Gandhi

Adoni (AP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said a lot of work was required to bring the country's economy – crippled by the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre – back to life irrespective of whether the rupee was strong or weak.

DEL118 BIZ-LD-RUPEE

Rupee plunges to record low level of 83 against US dollar on forex outflows

Mumbai: The rupee plunged by 60 paise to record low levels of 83 for the first time against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign capital outflows and a strong dollar in the overseas markets.

DEL102 BIZ-CCI-MAKEMYTRIP

Competition Comm slaps penalties totalling Rs 392 cr on MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, OYO

New Delhi: The Competition Commission on Wednesday slapped penalties totalling more than Rs 392 crore on online travel firms MakeMyTrip, Goibibo and hospitality services provider OYO for unfair business practices.

Legal:

LGD22 SC-EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS

Educational institutions not entitled for approval under sec 10 (23C) of IT Act where objective is profit-oriented: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Wednesday educational institutions will not be entitled to approval under section 10(23C) of the Income Tax (IT) Act where their objective appears to be "profit-oriented".

LGD13 SC-LD ST STEPHEN'S

SC refuses to stay HC order asking St. Stephen's to follow DU policy on admission, college falls in line

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to stay the Delhi High Court order asking St. Stephen's College to follow the admission policy prescribed by the Delhi University under which it cannot hold interviews for non-minority students in undergraduate courses.

LGD17 SC-BILKIS-CONVICTS

Bilkis case convict out on parole was booked for outraging woman's modesty; all convicts were out of jail for 1000 days

New Delhi: Bilkis Bano case convicts were out of jail for around 1,000 days even before being released on remission of life sentence and one of them even got charge- sheeted for outraging the modesty of a women in 2020 while out on parole, the Gujarat government has told the Supreme Court.

Foreign:

FGN15 UN-CHINA-LD MAHMOOD

China puts hold on proposal by India,US at UN to list Pakistan-based LeT terrorist

United Nations: China has put a hold on a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to list Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Shahid Mahmood as a global terrorist, the fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked bids to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists at the world body.

FGN5 US-INDIA-ANTIQUITIES

US repatriates 307 antiquities valued USD 4 mn stolen, trafficked from India

New York: A globe spanning, 15-year investigation has led to the repatriation of 307 antiquities by the US that were stolen and trafficked from India and valued at nearly four million dollars, the majority seized from disgraced art dealer Subhash Kapoor.

FGN12 US-OPEC-LD RUSSIA

US terms OPEC+ decision on oil production ‘mistake', says it has favoured Russia

Washington: The move of the OPEC and its allies to cut oil production is a "mistake" and a "short-sighted" decision that has favoured the Russians and the US is going to re-evaluate its ties with Saudi Arabia, the White House has said.

FGN50 PAK-RUSSIA-OIL

Pakistan 'actively considering' getting oil from Russia on India's pattern: FM Dar

Islamabad: Pakistan's finance minister said on Wednesday that his country was “actively considering” the option of importing oil from Russia on the pattern of India to offset the raging prices of fuel in the country.

