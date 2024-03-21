New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the hearing in the Supreme Court which on Thursday refused to stay the appointment of two new election commissioners:

*SC says at this stage, it cannot stay the 2023 legislation on appointment of ECs and CEC or put it under suspension by way of an interim order. Doing so would lead to uncertainty and chaos.

* SC maintains it cannot be said that the Election Commission is under the "thumb of executive".

* It questions the haste with which the Centre went ahead with the appointment of the two new election commissioners.

* Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done, says SC and asks how six names were short-listed from 200 within a few hours.

* Nobody can deny that election commissioners should be independent and fair, says SC, adding polls have been held since the 1950s and the country has had very good ECs in the past.

* SC says 2023 verdict nowhere said there has to be a representative from the judiciary on the selection panel meant to pick ECs, CEC.

