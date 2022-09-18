Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) Following are top stories from the Western Region at 5 PM.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Congress Passes Resolution to Appoint Rahul Gandhi as Party’s National President.

BOM15 CG-CONGRESS-RESOLUTION Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as party's national president

Also Read | SSC CGL 2022 Application Begins at ssc.nic.in; Here's How to Apply.

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Sunday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president, Congress leaders said.

BOM12 GJ-FOXCONN-PLANT-SITE Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor plant site in Gujarat likely to be finalised in 2 weeks: Official

Ahmedabad: Vedanta and Foxconn have hired experts who are evaluating possible locations for their upcoming semiconductor plant in Gujarat and a site may be finalised in the next couple of weeks, Gujarat Science and Technology Department Secretary Vijay Nehra said.

BOM14 MH-MAOIST-LD ARREST Maharashtra ATS apprehends Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty

Mumbai: A Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head was apprehended by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Palghar district on Sunday, an ATS official said.

BOM4 MP-CHEETAHS-KUNO PARK-SPACE Kuno National Park has adequate space, prey base to house 20 to 25 cheetahs: MP forest officer By Lemuel Lall

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, the new home of African cheetahs in India, has enough space and an adequate prey base to house 20 to 25 such big cats, an official has said, as the little-known wildlife sanctuary basked in its new-found global fame.

BOM8 MP-CHEETAHS-VILLAGERS Cheetahs at KNP: Villagers fear land acquisition, human-animal conflict By Anil Dubey

Sheopur (MP): Amid the excitement over the arrival of Cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, villagers in surrounding areas of Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district have a variety of concerns including the fear of land acquisition and the fear of the big cat itself.

BOM18 GA-MLAS-PM Eight new BJP MLAs from Goa to meet PM Modi on Monday

Panaji: Eight MLAs who recently switched over from the Congress to the ruling BJP in Goa will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

BOM3 GJ-POLLS-FREEBIES-BJP It's raining pre-poll promises in Gujarat; will BJP join ‘sop opera' or take different way to woo voters? By Parag Dave

Ahmedabad: After the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a raft of pre-poll promises in Gujarat, the big question is whether the ruling BJP, too, will follow suit with its own set of sops to woo voters and retain grip on power.

BOM6 MH-VILLAGERS-NATIONAL ANTHEM Since Aug 15, locals sing national anthem every morning in this village in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli

Mumbai: As part of efforts to wipe out its identity as a Maoist-affected village, residents of Mulchera in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district start their day by singing the national anthem together.

BOM13 CG-RUSSIAN COMPLEX 5 decades on, residential complex in Chhattisgarh still stands testimony to India-Russia bond By Tikeshwar Patel

Bhilai: A walk through the heart of 'steel city' Bhilai in Chhattisgarh leads to a beautifully landscaped residential colony which came up for Russians in late 1970s. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)