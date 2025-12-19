Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan, describing the hijab and burqa as a symbol of women's honour, dignity and respect and "the crown on their heads," strongly criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the viral hijab row and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Pathan accused him of insulting women's dignity and constitutional rights.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 19, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Pathan demanded an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister, calling the incident an affront to women's modesty and religious freedom.

"Article 25 of the Constitution grants the right to practice religion. Article 19 guarantees freedom of choice; whoever wants to wear a burqa or hijab can wear it. Even the Supreme Court has said this...The actions of Nitish Kumar deserve the strongest condemnation. Even a father doesn't have the right to do so. This hijab, burqa, is a symbol of our women's honour, dignity, and respect. It's the crown on their heads. You insult them like this, and then you talk about women's respect?... We have said that Nitish Kumar should apologise to all the women of the country. An unconditional apology. This is an outrageous incident, an insult to the modesty of a woman," he said.

Also Read | Who Is in the New Epstein Photos? List of High-Profile Figures Seen in Latest Jeffrey Epstein Estate Pics.

His remarks come amid mounting criticism from opposition parties over a widely circulated video from a government event in Patna, where Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was seen pulling down the hijab of a woman while handing her a certificate.

The video, which has sparked outrage, shows the incident taking place during a ceremony at the Chief Minister's office where appointment letters were being distributed to newly recruited AYUSH doctors. Before she could respond, Kumar reached out and lowered the head covering, revealing the woman's mouth and chin.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged at the Kaiserbagh Police Station in Lucknow against Nitish Kumar and Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad in connection with the viral hijab video that triggered outrage with political leaders across party lines, condemning Nitish Kumar's actions.

The complaint was submitted by Samajwadi Party leader Sumaiya Rana, accompanied by her lawyers, seeking the registration of an FIR and strict legal action against the two leaders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)