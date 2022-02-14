New Delhi, February 14: Former Union Minister Krishna Raj on Monday extended support to Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for his remark over the Hijab controversy in Karnataka and said that women are the pride of the country and should not be used for political gains.

Earlier, Adityanath said that a proper dress code should be followed in schools, adding that he never asked the public or workers in UP to wear saffron, for what they wear is their personal choice.

He had also said that one's personal belief is separate, "but when one talks about institutions, then one has to accept the rules there. In a national context, the Constitution should be followed." Karnataka Hijab Row: Hijab Means ‘Parda’ in Islam, Women Get Raped When They Don’t Wear It, Says Congress Leader Zameer Ahmed.

"I would request that our women, who are the pride and respect of the country, should not be used in this way for politics. The Opposition and other parties have incited the feelings of the public to create a row," she said while speaking with ANI.

She also endorsed the statement of the UP CM, saying What Adityanath has said is right. "Women should not be used for political gains and ours is a country run by the Constitution," she added.

Highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment towards women empowerment, Raj said that women should read, write and be independent in every way.

Further, the former Union Minister added that the school uniform is necessary to show uniformity in an organisation. "It does not mean that you are restricting anyone's freedom," she said.

The former minister stated that every organisation has its own uniform, be it Army, colleges or schools. "This does not mean that one is restricting anyone's freedom. Girls are free, and they should take pride in working as per the Constitution," she said.

Speaking about the second phase of elections, Raj said that the results this year would be better than those in 2017 because people have now seen the work of the BJP-led government.

"Our government will be formed again with a thumping majority," she said.

Voting for the second phase in the UP elections is currently underway for 55 Assembly constituencies covering nine districts of Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Budaun and Shahjahanpur.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.

