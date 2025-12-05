Haveri (Karnataka) [India], December 5 (ANI): A fresh controversy has erupted at the CG Bellad Government First Grade College in Akki Alur village of Haveri district in Karnataka, after groups of students arrived in classrooms wearing Hijabs and saffron shawls, prompting renewed tensions on campus.

On Thursday, a group of Hindu students entered classrooms wearing saffron shawls, claiming it was a protest against the administration's alleged inaction over the dress code.

Also Read | Is Viral ‘Approval Letter’ Claiming To Grant INR 7,00,000 Loan Under PM Mudra Yojana After Payment of INR 860 Real or Fake? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Document.

Students alleged that despite repeatedly flagging the matter, the college had not taken any steps to enforce uniform rules equally.

Responding to the situation, Principal Viresh Kammoor clarified that the institution requires all students to wear the prescribed uniform inside classrooms, although some concessions are made in individual cases.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Mehreen Pirzada Slams Airline for Misleading 'On Time' Updates, Says Chaos Is 'Absolutely Unacceptable' (View Post).

He stated that the college will hold a meeting with staff and parents to address the issue and arrive at a resolution.

"Before entering the classroom, they wear different clothes. But there is a rule that all students must wear college uniforms inside the classroom. If there is a problem with an individual student, they are given a concession. The students had brought it to my attention about coming to class wearing hijab. But today, after a female student came to class wearing a hijab, the boys came wearing saffron shawls. A meeting of the college staff and parents of the students will be called to resolve this problem," he said.

The previous BJP government in the State had imposed a Hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court, which also upheld the ban imposed by the then-BJP government. In this regard, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, leading to the Karnataka High Court verdict being upheld.

Earlier in a separate matter, a controversy erupted in Kerala's Kochi where a church-run school, St. Rita's Public School, allegedly barred a Class 8 student from attending classes for wearing a hijab.

The controversy began when a class 8 student at St. Rita's School in Palluruthy, Kochi, was reportedly not allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab (headscarf), citing the institution's uniform policy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)