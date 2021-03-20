Shimla, Mar 20 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die after the House passed the Appropriation Bill, 2021, authorising the state government to spend Rs 53,500 crore from its consolidated fund to meet its expenses for the next fiscal.

Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said 16 sittings of the House took place during the Budget session, taking up more than 55 hours of time.

The session had begun with the Governor address on February 26, a day marred by unruly scenes in the assembly complex when some Congress MLAs blocked Dattatraya's exit.

Five Congress MLAs were suspended. Later, a compromise was reached and the MLAs' suspension was revoked.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented a budget of Rs 50,192 crore for 2021-22 on March 6. Parmar said answers to a total of 748 questions put by MLAs were tabled during the session.

