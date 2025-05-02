Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Himachal Pradesh has demanded the resignation of both the Chief Minister and the Congress State Chief.

The BJP MLA and state spokesperson, Randheer Sharma, alleging fighting and low-level discourse in the Congress in HP, has demanded the resignation of Congress Himachal Pradesh President Pratibha Singh and State Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

While addressing the press conference in Shimla, he said, "Factionalism within the Himachal Pradesh Congress appears to have reached a boiling point."

"On Thursday, an ugly spat broke out among party workers in Bilaspur, in the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and Mandi MP Pratibha Singh. The verbal altercation between Congress workers turned into open sloganeering, with rival factions shouting "murdabad" slogans against one another, a spectacle that unfolded right before the party president," said Randheer.

Sharma said that not only are the people unhappy with the Congress government, but even Congress's party workers have lost faith in its leadership.

"During the 'Save the Constitution' event in Bilaspur, party workers openly questioned the functioning of the government and the Congress party in front of their president, Pratibha Singh. It lays bare the collapse of Congress from within." Sharma said while speaking to the reporters here on Friday.

Sharma alleged that the workers raised serious concerns about the lack of funds for developmental work.

"They said there's no money for basic infrastructure or even to clear contractors' bills, but there seems to be no shortage of funds when it comes to appointing OSDs and advisors close to the Chief Minister," he remarked.

According to Sharma, even Pratibha Singh admitted that her grievances remain unresolved. "If her voice is not heard, why is she clinging to her post? For the dignity of the office, she should resign," he added.

The BJP leader also alleged that Chief Minister Sukhu is spending public money to refurbish ministerial offices and his own secretariat, but schemes meant for public welfare, such as Himcare, remain underfunded.

"It is shameful that the government has funds for elite comforts but not for the health and welfare of the common people," Sharma said.

"Every section of society, ministers, party workers, legislators, and the general public, is dissatisfied with this government. In such a scenario, the Chief Minister should resign in the interest of the state's people," he added further. (ANI)

