Shimla, Mar 7 (PTI) Satpal Singh Satti, former chief of the BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit, on Tuesday dared Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to introduce a "white paper" on the HRTC and said his party is ready to give a befitting reply on the issue.

Speaking on the allegations of irregularities in the purchase of buses during the past 10 years, Satti said the Congress, led by then-chief minister Virbhadra Singh, ran the government during five of those years.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu recently directed Transport department officials to discuss with electric vehicle manufacturers the modalities for replacing the Himachal Road Transport Corporation's existing bus fleet. The corporation plans to convert its entire fleet to electric by 2025.

Speaking on the allegations of irregularities, Satti said the overwhelming public response to the BJP's signature campaign against the Congress government's decision to de-notify institutions set up by the previous dispensation has unnerved the regime.

He added that this has led to ministers levelling false allegations against the previous government and taking credit for works done by the BJP regime, Satti said in a statement.

Referring to the closure of 286 schools with zero enrolments, Satti pointed out that Singh, during his tenure as chief minister, had said that he would open schools even for one student and said Congress leaders are now backing out from his promise.

He also asserted that the Congress regime is free to take credit for the 24X7 water supply scheme, which was started by the BJP.

The ministers are claiming that the government is stable but the fact is it is shaking and time will tell how stable the government is, Satti said.

