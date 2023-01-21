Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister and BJP leader Suresh Bhardwaj on Saturday met with in Shimla and is undergoing medical treatment at Indira Gandhi Medical College.

The BJP leader has suffered injuries in an accident.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off ‘Run for G20 Walkathon’ in Four Cities To Spread Awareness About Summit (See Pics).

According to the doctors he had external injuries on his head, nose and eyes. However, all CT scan reports are fine.

The doctors have kept him under observation.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Prepares Mega Plan To Reach Out to Minorities Ahead of General Polls, Party To Start Scooter Yatra in Minority-Dominated Seats.

Doctors have also said that he is out of danger and has been advised to rest.

Bhardwaj was hit by a Scooty driver in Shimla while he walking near his residence near Chhota Shimla.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)