Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to an official statement from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The CMO further cited CM Sukhu as saying that he expressed deep sorrow over the stampede that took place in the early hours of the morning at Mahakumbh.

The statement added that, he also prayed to the Almighty for peace for the departed souls and strength for the bereaved families to endure this irreparable loss.

Additionally, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes for the swift recovery of the injured devotees, the statement added.

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also expressed sadness over the mishap at Mahakumbh.

"The stampede incident at Prayagraj Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I express my condolences to the families of the injured devotees and pray to God that all the injured devotees recover soon," Murmu said in a post on X.

Similarly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

"The accident that happened in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister @myogiadityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government and the local administration are providing all possible help to the victims," Rajnath Singh said in a post on X.

A stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan. (ANI)

