Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated the new academic block at Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur, constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Additionally, he also laid the foundation stones for the Rs 2.01 crore Revenue staff residential colony in Hamirpur and the Rs 5.27 crore link road from Bhagot to Phaphan in Gram Panchayat Ukhali.

He also inaugurated the Canteen Block constructed at a cost of Rs 94 lakh at Government College, Hamirpur.

During a program at Government College Hamirpur, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to bring radical changes in the education system. He said that as part of this initiative, Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools will be established in each assembly constituency in a phased manner.

For the construction of these schools in Sujanpur, Bhoranj and Badsar assembly constituencies of Hamirpur district land has been identified.

These schools will provide students with modern facilities for education, including smart classes and sports amenities. The government is also considering the establishment of model colleges in the state, he said.

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu further said that the state government has reinstated the annual assessment system for class 10 and 12 students, aiming to enhance convenience for students. Additionally, the government is introducing new technical courses in technical educational institutions to create better employment opportunities for the youth.

Courses such as artificial intelligence and machine learning are being considered for inclusion in college curricula, he said.

Chief Minister said that 6,000 orphans in the state have been adopted as 'Children of the State.' The Himachal Pradesh government will cover their educational expenses and provide them with an exposure visit once a year, along with monthly pocket money of Rs 4,000.

Furthermore, meritorious students will be eligible for education loans up to Rs 20 lakhs at a nominal interest rate of one per cent. To avoid the delay, the concerned Deputy Commissioners have been allocated funds to ensure timely payment of the first instalment of admission fees.

He also announced Rs 2 crore for the implementation of smart classrooms in Government College Hamirpur and said that the state government is committed to enhancing educational infrastructure and providing better opportunities for students in the state.

MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ashish Sharma and Suresh Kumar, as well as Congress leader Dr. Pushpinder Verma, Kangra Cooperative Bank Chairman, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, SP Aakriti Sharma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

