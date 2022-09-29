Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 14 developmental projects worth about Rs 29 crore at Janjehli in Seraj assembly constituency of district Mandi, said a press release from Information and Public Relations Department.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Community Health Center building, the Public Works Department's rest house and the Indoor Stadium at Janjehli constructed at a cost of Rs 10.78 crore, Rs 4.12 crore and Rs 5.99 crore respectively.

He also dedicated the Government Sericulture Center at Bagachanogi worth Rs 50 lakh, Bio-diversity Park at Bhulah worth Rs 1.20 crore and Interpretation Center at Shaitadhar worth Rs 1 Crore. The Chief Minister inaugurated new Forest Division (Wildlife) and Circle Office of the Public Works Department at Janjehli, newly upgraded Government Senior Secondary School Shodhadhar, Government Middle School Tungdhar, Government Middle School Bhalwar and 5000 liters capacity milk cooler at Lambathach.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of nature parks to be constructed in Khodathach and Kholi at a cost of Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 3.49 crore respectively.

Later, while addressing a "Mahila Sammelan" at Dheemkataru, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government from the very first day of coming to the power had always worked for the welfare of every section of the society including the poor, weaker sections and women. He said that social security pension was being given to all the eligible people above 60 years of age in the state. He said that earlier about 4 lakh people had been getting pension, whereas today more than 7.50 lakh people were being given this pension.

Referring to the welfare and empowerment of women, the Chief Minister said, "It was the BJP government in 2010 which had made a provision of 50 per cent reservation for the women in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. Now, the participation of women in these institutions has exceeded 50 per cent, added the Chief Minister."

He said that the State Government had made a provision of a revolving fund of Rs. 40,000 for the economic empowerment of self-help groups run by the women. 35 per cent subsidy was being given to the women entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Swavalamban Yojna, added the Chief Minister. He said that more than 3.35 lakh women of the state had been given free gas connections under Mukhya Mantri Grihini Suvidha Yojna.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government had ensured all round and equitable development of every region and welfare of every section of the society during its tenure of almost five years.

He said, "It is necessary to form the BJP government again in Himachal Pradesh to maintain this pace of development and to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government".

CM Thakur said that the BJP would again come to power in the state and the women would play a decisive role in this. He said that the women of the state would give huge support to the BJP due to the numerous welfare schemes of the present government.

On this occasion, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that eight years ago, Narendra Modi, while assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the country, had said that his government would be the government of the villages, poor and the common people, and it would ensure "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas". During these eight years, the Prime Minister had implemented this in letter and spirit, added Meenakshi Lekhi.

She said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built crores of toilets through the Swachh Bharat Mission, which had benefited the women, the most."

Meenakshi Lekhi said that only 8 crore households of the country were given drinking water through taps during 70 years, whereas the Modi government had launched the Jal Jeevan Mission and had installed taps in about 8.64 crore households in just two and a half years. Women also benefited the most from this mission, she added. She said that a double-engine government in the state and at the Centre was necessary for the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh.

State President of BJP Mahila Morcha Rashmidhar Sood, General Secretary Manchli Thakur, District President Suman Thakur, Local Mahila Morcha leader Khemdasi, Rajni Thakur and a large number of women were present on the occasion. (ANI)

