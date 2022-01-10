Shimla, Jan 10 (PTI) Only two percent of the active Covid patients in Himachal Pradesh are currently in hospitals, while the rest 98 percent are in home quarantine, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Monday.

Presiding over a virtual Covid review meet with deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers from Shimla, he directed the officers to strengthen the home isolation network and provide immediate medical aid to such patients if required.

The chief minister said a sharp increase has been reported in active cases during the past one week and currently there are 3,076 active cases in the state. As much as 98 percent of the patients are under home isolation, he added.

Thakur directed the officers to prepare 'Home Isolation Kits' so that it could be provided to the patients under treatment at homes.

This kit will have Chyawanprash, Ayush Kadha, hand sanitiser and face masks, he added.

The chief minister stressed the need for a better coordination between Allopathy and Ayush departments so that Covid patients could be provided treatment in time. He directed the authorities to increase testing.

The chief minister said the vaccination campaign for the age group of 15-18 years of age would be completed by Wednesday.

Thakur said that proper arrangements of transportation of Covid patients must be made in case their condition under home isolation deteriorates.

The chief minister also directed the DCs to ensure proper restoration of roads, power supply and drinking water supply particularly in snow-bound areas.

Special thrust must be laid on the restoration of all major roads and roads leading to health institutions, he said, adding it must also be ensured that power supply particularly in health institutions be maintained at the earliest.

Drinking water supplies also be restored at once to facilitate the people, he added.

