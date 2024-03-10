Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has come up with various developmental schemes and policies for the welfare and bright future of the people of Himachal Pradesh.

He made the statement during his tour of the Solan Assembly Constituency on Sunday while addressing a huge public gathering at the old bus stand.

Announcing Rs 10 crore each for the construction of parking and an indoor stadium in Solan, the Chief Minister said that by adopting a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, the government has succeeded in curbing corrupt practices and the resources of the state are being used for welfare of its citizens and the overall development of the state.

He stated that while the focus of the state government was entirely on taking Himachal forward on the path of sustainable growth, the BJP has centred itself on adopting unfair and undemocratic means to weaken the democratic processes of the state. Some well-known elements were using the hard-earned money of taxpayers and evil forces to topple the democratically elected governments.

CM Sukhu added that the state government has set a target of making Himachal self-reliant and was working tirelessly by implementing policies that will aid in achieving the target.

He said that despite the limited economic resources, the state government faced last year's natural disaster with full strength and provided Rs 4,500 crore Special Relief Package to the affected. The state didn't receive a penny in aid from the Centre, yet all possible assistance was provided to the affected families.

He further stated that the welfare and benefit of the common man were being kept in mind before launching new policies and programs. The government has also simplified rules and procedures for availing government services. This has eased the process of doorstep and time-bound delivery of all the services for the benefit of the common man.

Rajasva Lok Adalat is being organised on the last two working days of every month by the government to simplify and expedite the settlement of mutation and partition cases.

"It's satisfying to see that the people of the state are hugely benefitted from these Adalats and encouraging results have emerged," said the Chief Minister.

He added that the government has introduced Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana in the budget 2024-25, under which the state government will bear the educational expenses of children up to 27 years of age of all such widows in the state, whose annual income from all sources is less than one lakh.

The Chief Minister said that the government has fulfilled five of its assembly election guarantees - reinstating OPS for all government employees, providing Rs 1,500 to women under Rajiv Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi, starting Rajiv Gandhi Start-up Yojana, starting English in all of the state-run schools and fixing the minimum support price. The government has also started the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana and is successfully implementing various other public welfare schemes for strengthening the rural economy.

CM Sukhu said, "We are not afraid of political challenges. We will face every challenge with determination and will realize the vision of self-reliant Himachal by the year 2032".

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating various schemes in Solan district. He gave information about various state-run welfare schemes and said that, with the fast changing times, all schemes and policies must be prepared accordingly. The state government was bringing 'Vyavastha Parivartan' by adopting innovative measures in every field, stated the minister, adding that several steps have been taken to strengthen the rural economy, which would boost employment and self-employment opportunities.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the Chief Minister was making commendable efforts to take the state to new heights. He added that continuous and meaningful efforts were required to maintain a climb on the path of progress. He added that the government was working for the all-round development of the state.

MLA Vinod Sultanpuri said that the government was ensuring public welfare and the development of every section of society.

Earlier, people at various places accorded a warm welcome to the Chief Minister on his arrival in Solan.

Mayor of MC Solan Usha Sharma, President of Jogindra Cooperative Bank Mukesh Sharma, APMC President Roshan Thakur, District Congress Committee President Shiv Kumar, Block Congress Committee President Sanjeev Thakur, Congress Seva Dal State Organizer Anurag Sharma, DC Manmohan Sharma, SP Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

