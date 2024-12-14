Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): After a row erupted over the serving of 'wild chicken,' Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday slammed the opposition BJP, accusing them of highlighting bizarre issues due to their inability to address real concerns.

Refuting the allegations, CM Sukhu clarified that the chicken served at the public event in a remote area of Kufri was not a 'wild chicken', but rather a 'desi chicken,' which is part of the region's tribal culture.

Speaking to reporters, Sukhu said, "What should I say about something that did not happen? It was not a wild chicken; it is part of their tribal culture. When I said I don't consume non-veg food, they clarified that it wasn't a store-bought chicken, but country chicken from their village. We didn't go there to eat; we went to listen to people's problems. BJP has no real issues, so they are picking up bizarre issues like this."

Earlier today, an NGO in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala filed a complaint regarding the 'wild chicken' controversy, demanding an investigation.

The NGO, an animal rights organisation, approached the Chief Conservator of the Wildlife Department, saying that jungle fowl (wild chicken or 'junglee murga') is protected under the second schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and it is illegal to kill or consume it.

"We received information that a 'junglee murga' was served at the CM's dinner. Jungle fowl comes under the second schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act and it cannot be killed or served in food. We feel it is morally wrong to consume or promote its killing, we are supposed to protect wild animals. If the chief of the state, our CM, would promote eating 'junglee murga', we disagree with him. So we have come here to file a complaint with the forest department to inquire into the matter and take action if the bird was killed, eaten or its hunting promoted," Dheeraj Mahajan, Head of the NGO, said.

In response, CM Sukhu denied eating wild chicken, explaining that he was offered country (desi) chicken by local villagers but didn't consume it. "Local villagers offered me country chicken, but I don't eat it. A channel broadcast this as if I was eating chicken. Non-veg food is part of life in the hills, and Jairam Thakur is making statements about it," Sukhu said in a video released by his office.

The controversy began after Sukhu attended a public event in Shimla's remote Kufri area, where the dinner reportedly included wild chicken, along with bichu booti (a local herb) and bread made from maize and wheat.

Animal rights groups and the BJP have condemned the incident, demanding an apology and action against those responsible. (ANI)

