Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 29 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday released a training manual for newly appointed 'Van Mitras' at his official residence, Oak Over, in Shimla.

The manual will be used to train Van Mitras in forest fire management, departmental functioning, nursery management, various plantation programs, and overall forest management practices. The Van Mitras will undergo training in their respective ranges from May 1 to May 5 this year. All Divisional Forest Officers (DFOs) have been appointed as nodal officers for the training and will monitor its progress.

While directing that the manuals be distributed to training centers and trainers promptly, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to provide high-quality training to ensure that Van Mitras become well-versed with the department's functioning and are able to discharge their duties effectively. He also instructed that the training manual be uploaded on the departmental website for easy access by all Van Mitras.

The Chief Minister said that he would interact with the newly appointed Van Mitras after May 15. He said that the state government is making concerted efforts to strengthen the Forest Department by recruiting staff and equipping it with modern technology. He further emphasized that, considering the upcoming summer season, the Forest Department must remain vigilant about forest fires and take necessary steps to protect the forests.

Under the Van Mitra recruitment program, 1,896 Van Mitras have so far joined at their respective locations across the state. MLA Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF) Sameer Rastogi and other senior officers were present on the occasion. (ANI)

