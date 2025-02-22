Shimla, Feb 22 (PTI) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Himachal Pradesh Rural Development Department and UltraTech Cement Ltd to address the pressing issue of non-recyclable plastic waste management in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Under this partnership, UltraTech Cement Limited will collaborate with the Rural Development Department to co-process non-recyclable plastic waste in its cement kiln at Baga (Darlaghat) in Solan district, a statement issued here said.

This innovative approach aligns with environmentally sound waste disposal methods and contributes to the government's mission of maintaining state ecological balance, it said.

The MoU underscores the shared commitment of the Rural Development Department and UltraTech Cement Ltd towards fostering sustainable waste management practices. It leverages UltraTech Cement Ltd's advanced technology to process and dispose of non-recyclable plastic waste, reducing environmental pollution and minimising landfill use.

The UltraTech Cement plant will cater to the non-recyclable plastic waste of the districts Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Solan and Una. Presently, 29 plastic waste management units have been made operational by the Rural Development Department and the non-recyclable plastic waste of these units will be sent to the UltraTech Cement's plant for co-processing.

Rural Development Director Raghav Sharma said this collaboration marks a significant step towards achieving the vision of a clean and green state and the department will ensure that non-recyclable plastic waste is managed sustainably while reducing its adversary impact on the environment.

