Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh LoP and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said that the onset of this year's monsoon has inflicted deep wounds on the state.

The incessant rainfall and a series of cloudbursts and flash floods have devastated parts of Himachal Pradesh over the past 19 hours, leaving five people dead, 16 missing and causing extensive damage to infrastructure and property. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (HP-SEOC), 332 individuals have been successfully rescued in coordinated operations across multiple districts.

Also Read | India Developing Its Own Bunker-Buster Missile? Reports Say DRDO Modifying Agni-5 ICBM To Carry Massive Conventional Warhead.

The worst-hit district is Mandi, where all five casualties and the highest number of missing persons - 16 - were reported. Eleven people remain stranded, and several more have been evacuated from flood-affected zones. A total of 278 individuals were rescued from Mandi, the HP-SEOC confirmed.

"There has been a huge loss of life and property. Many people lost their lives untimely. I pray to God that the souls of those who lost their lives in this tragedy rest in peace. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this disaster; may God grant them the strength to endure this sorrow," he said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Appreciates 'Unwavering Support' in Fight Against Terrorism.

He said that the most devastation occurred in the Mandi district. Many areas have lost contact. No news is being received from there. "We have deployed our workers and associates in the disaster-affected areas to provide all possible assistance. We also urge the administration to speed up relief efforts for the disaster victims. They should be given all possible help. Relief and rescue operations should be carried out at war footing."

Thakur also congratulated Dr Rajeev Bindal, the newly elected State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and said that he will take the organisation to new heights. He said that last time, the BJP missed creating history. "We narrowly missed forming the government again. There was a very small margin, but I believe that this time Congress will not even cross double digits." He said that under Dr Bindal's leadership, BJP will reach new heights. Dr Bindal is an energetic leader who neither stops nor tires.

Responding to questions from media representatives, Thakur said that media friends used to ask when the election for your president would be held? Our president is in front of you now. Now go and ask them, for the past nine months, they have only had a president, no executive body, and no office-bearers. Those who were irritated by people of the state being served chapatis during Jan Manch are now serving wild rooster at their programs, besides that, not a single task of the public is being fulfilled. Due to the government's failures, people are fed up with this government. They want this government to go as soon as possible and to be freed from this misgovernance.

Jai Ram Thakur said that "we are very fortunate that we have seen BJP form government three times consecutively before our eyes." Because of this, things are happening in the country today that we couldn't even imagine. If any work was done to give women reservation in the legislature, it was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are among the fortunate who witnessed the completion for the Ram Temple. We have seen the grand Ram Temple being built in Ayodhya Dham. Today, Article 370 and 35(A) have become history in Kashmir, and development has become its new identity. All this became possible only when there was a BJP government in the country and Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)