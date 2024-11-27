Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in the forest of the Bada Bhuin Panchayat of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday night, with large flames visible from a distance.

Conservator of the Kullu Circle Forest Department, Sandeep Sharma stated that in the last two weeks around 50 hectares of land with dry grass have been burned, resulting in a financial loss of approximately five lakh rupees.

"Around 50 hectares have been damaged in the last two weeks, including some plantations. And the financial loss is around five lakh. The assessment of the previous forest fire has not yet come because till this morning our teams were there. So only after the actual assessment, will we be able to figure out the actual loss," he said.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

