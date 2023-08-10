Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): A cloudburst struck the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, raising the water levels of the Giri River.

Visuals showed water from the river gushing into nearby residential areas.

Meanwhile, the combined death toll from rains, floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of monsoon on June 24 reached 223.

"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged. Scores of local bodies, schools and community centres have also been damaged,” Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said. (ANI)

