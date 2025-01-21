Shimla, Jan 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla underlined the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP), saying it offers a visionary framework for the Indian education system and its implementation must be gradual and systematic to ensure long-term success.

Speaking at the 15th Foundation Day celebration of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dharamshala on Tuesday, he encouraged the institution to tackle global challenges while contributing to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Shukla praised the university for promoting Indian knowledge traditions through its curriculum and acknowledged the achievements of the university in the fields of education and research, a statement issued here said.

He said the achievements of the university reflect its dedication to academic excellence. He expressed hope that it would continue to deliver high-quality education that meets national and global needs.

CUHP Vice-Chancellor Professor Satya Prakash Bansal shared the journey and accomplishments of the university. He said the CUHP will begin operations at its new campus at Dehra in the upcoming academic session.

