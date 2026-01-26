Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Lady Governor Janaki Shukla organised an 'At Home' gathering on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day at Rajbhavan on Monday.

According to an official release, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Judges of HP High Court Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj, MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari were present on the occasion.

Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant, Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta, Mayor MC Shimla Surender Chauhan, Senior Officers of the State Government, Deputy Mayor Uma Kaushal, Counsellors, Freedom Fighters, police and military officers, prominent persons of the town, Senior Civil, Police and Military officers were also present on the occasion, among others.

Meanwhile, this year's tableau at the Republic Day Parade highlighted Himachal Pradesh, revered as Dev Bhoomi, the Land of the Gods, as well as 'Veer Bhoomi', the Land of the Brave. From its towering mountains to its pristine rivers, courage flowed as naturally as faith in this Himalayan land.

The state has contributed 1,203 gallantry award winners to the nation, including four Param Vir Chakras, two Ashok Chakras, and ten Maha Vir Chakras, an extraordinary record of valour etched into India's military history.

The annual Republic Day parade is one of the biggest patriotic events in India -- blending cultural splendour with military precision. Alongside the cultural performances, Military contingents and equipment marched down Kartavya Path, showcasing India's defence capabilities. The Indian Air Force flypast enthralled spectators with formations of Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29, and other aircraft.

Traditional music, band performances, and tableaux from 17 states and 13 ministries highlighted India's diversity and achievements. The parade also included a 21-gun salute and patriotic ceremonies that reaffirmed the Republic's values of democracy, unity, and progress.

India's Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution in 1950, marking the nation's transition to a republic. Held annually on 26 January at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, the parade is organised by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Culture and has been a tradition since the first celebration in 1950.

This year's parade gave special emphasis to the sesquicentenary of Vande Mataram, intertwining historical remembrance with expressions of artistic and martial pride. (ANI)

