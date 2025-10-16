Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday called upon the youth to channel their energy and creativity towards the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047, under the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He was addressing the inaugural session of the Model United Nations and Youth Parliament, jointly organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and Himachal Pradesh University, under the Viksit Bharat@2047 initiative.

The Governor said that the event not only channels the intellectual energy of the youth but also marks a significant step toward realising the dream of a developed India by 2047. He expressed contentment that the students were engaging in discussions on national and global issues while keeping their local traditions and culture alive on the stage. "This cultural consciousness is the soul of our democracy and the true identity of India," he said.

Referring to the "Gen Z" generation, the Governor remarked that "there is a difference between Gen Z in Himachal and abroad. Here, Gen Z youths pull the chariot of Lord Raghunath during the famous Kullu Dussehra festival, thereby nurturing and preserving the culture and traditions. It is this spirit that will help India regain its position as a Vishwaguru."

He said that youth are not the future but the present of the country. "These students represent the simplicity, honesty, and humanity of Himachal Pradesh, and as they move ahead in life, they will carry these values forward," he added.

Expressing concern over incidents of student violence in universities, Shukla appealed to student organisations to engage in ideological debates rather than physical conflicts. "Disrupting the academic environment benefits no one; channel your strength for the development of the nation," he urged.

He expressed confidence that the energetic youth of India would take these issues seriously and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

Emphasising the importance of embracing diversity of thought, Shukla said, "This is the true strength of democracy." He also reminded the youth that rights come with responsibilities, citing several constitutional provisions while discussing contemporary issues. He remarked that failure to follow rules and regulations has changed the face of the state capital, "Shimla is no longer the Shimla it used to be," he said.

The Governor said it is a matter of pride that India's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is counted among the world's top leaders. "The 'Panch Sankalp' given by the Prime Minister clearly resonates with the spirit of this program. Adopting these resolutions is a step toward building a new and developed India," he added. The Governor urged the youth to play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 through their ideas, ideals, and actions.

Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, welcomed the Governor and stated that such programs provide a new direction for the intellectual development of students.

Preeti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of the National Law University, Shimla, who was the keynote speaker, stated that while Himachal Pradesh is a beautiful hill state, development activities should not come at the expense of the environment. "There is a sensitive balance between environmental protection and human development. Disturbing it can have disastrous consequences," she cautioned. She also spoke about sustainable development, disaster risk reduction, voting rights, and the role of the Election Commission under the Indian Constitution.

Rajinder Verma, Pro Vice-Chancellor, also shared his views on the occasion.

Shiv Kumar Dogra, Director of the Institute of Legal Studies, welcomed the Governor, while Nitin Vyas, Nodal Officer for Viksit Bharat, presented details about the program's various themes.

Deans, Heads of Departments, faculty members, students, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

