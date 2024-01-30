Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presided over the last session of the MLA priority meeting of Shimla and Mandi districts on Monday and said that his government's one-year tenure has implemented many major decisions that have accelerated the pace of development.

"To speed up the construction works, the tender period of the Public Works Department has been reduced from 51 days to 20 days. The decisions taken by the government in its first year of the regime are visionary with limited resources, a huge inherited debt burden, and overcoming the disaster of the decade," Chief Minister Sukhu said.

CM Sukhu said that the state government has taken a historic decision to organise 'Revenue Lok Adalats' in the last two days of every month across the state for speedy disposal of revenue cases pending for years.

"'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme has been launched with the motive to resolve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. The Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees has been restored to ensure a dignified and secure retirement life for the employees. The effective implementation of the welfare schemes and other developmental works was also ensured during one year of our regime so that the benefits could reach the deserved recipients," he said.

In the meeting, MLA Chopal Balbir Verma urged to open a Bus Depot at Nerwa and expedite the ongoing work of the Jal Shakti department.

He requested to promote tourism activities in the Chopal area, expedite the improvement work on the Chhaila-Chopal road, and provide adequate staff in schools.

MLA Theog Kuldeep Rathore appreciated the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the state government during the disaster. He suggested ensuring a proper drainage system while constructing roads and demanded the construction of the Narkanda-Hatu ropeway. He also urged filling up the vacant posts of doctors in his assembly segment, upgrading the status of district hospital Theog and providing ultrasound machines in the hospital, a release issued by the Himachal government said.

MLA Rampur Nand Lal urged for the construction of a bridge for the smooth functioning of the bypass road in Rampur. He also urged speeding up the construction work of the Engineering College at Kotla in Jeuri, opening a college in Jeori, and speeding up the construction of Nankhadi College, Trauma Centre at Rampur, and CA Store Duttnagar, the release stated.

He also urged the government to provide land at suitable sites to construct houses for the families affected by landslides in various villages due to the disaster.

According to the release, Deep Raj, MLA from the Karsog assembly constituency, urged to solve the electricity problem in his constituency and improve the disaster-affected roads in apple-producing belts. He demanded the installation of crash barriers at accident-prone places on the Tattapani-Karsog road and the construction of parking in Karsog. He also urged to promotion of tourism activities in Tattapani.

Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar urged to immediately fill the vacant posts in the educational institutions of his constituency. Balh MLA Inder Singh Gandhi urged improving the electricity system in Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Medical College at Ner Chowk. He said that there was a demand to strengthen the Kalkhar-Ratti road. He urged for the beautification and improvement of prominent lakes in the area including the famous Rewalsar Lake besides promoting tourism activities.

MLA Dilip Thakur from Sarkaghat urged to provide adequate staff in Sarkaghat Hospital and other health institutions in his assembly segment. He demanded the strengthening of road facilities. (ANI)

