Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh's Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, on Friday said that the state government will approach the Supreme Court against the High Court's directive that has led to mass felling of fruit-bearing and green trees on encroached forest lands.

Calling the green felling "environmentally disastrous" and contrary to the principles of ecological conservation. Negi told ANI, "Nowhere in the country is green felling permitted. Eviction of illegal encroachments is being carried out, but cutting decades-old fruit-bearing trees is not justified."

He added that the state will file a petition in the Supreme Court to prevent unnecessary destruction of green cover.

While the government is complying with the High Court's order to remove illegal encroachments, Negi warned that the large-scale removal of apple orchards and other full-grown trees could have serious environmental consequences, especially amid the threat of heavy monsoons, cloudbursts, and floods.

"There are trees over 50 to 60 years old being cut down. Be it fruit-bearing or otherwise, a tree is a tree. We are following the court's eviction orders, but mass tree felling is a first-of-its-kind action and a matter of grave concern," he said.

Negi warned that tree removal on such a large scale could lead to soil erosion, flooding, and broader destruction in downstream areas. He urged the judiciary to differentiate between illegal possession and green asset preservation, and asked the Centre to frame a balanced policy that allows the removal of encroachments without harming the environment.

Following the restoration work after monsoon damage, Negi said that things are returning to normal. Despite the havoc and widespread damage, restoration efforts have accelerated across Himachal Pradesh, according to the minister.

"All national highways have been reopened, including the Manali Highway and NH-707, which was blocked yesterday. Around 250 link roads are still blocked due to landslides and are being restored," he said.

The power supply has improved, with 81 electricity schemes now functional, up from 73 yesterday. The drinking water supply has also been largely restored, with only 61 schemes remaining disrupted compared to over 700 a week ago.

According to Negi, 65 lives were lost to floods and cloudbursts, and 45 deaths due to road accidents since June 20 and 23,000 livestock deaths have been reported. He stated that 493 houses were fully damaged and 1,100 were partially damaged due to rain and flooding in the state. A total of 306 shops, 81 labour sheds, and 1,300+ cow shelters destroyed. He said that over 200 schools were damaged, with some completely destroyed.

"Temporary arrangements have been made to continue classes in makeshift facilities," he added.

Negi has also ordered a probe into Shrikhand Mahadev Pilgrim Death, ordering a full inquiry into the death of a youth from Chandigarh during the Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra in Kullu district, and expressed concern over allegations of tourist exploitation by porters.

An SDM-level inquiry has been ordered, and Negi directed that the Rs 20,000 charged by porters be refunded to the family. He also questioned why no administration or rescue team members were stationed along the critical stretch. Negi emphasised that ensuring timely evacuation and medical care for injured pilgrims is the responsibility of the administration. (ANI)

