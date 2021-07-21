Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government is committed towards the welfare of the employees of the State, and all their genuine demands were being redressed from time to time, stated Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

While addressing the delegation of Himachal Pradesh NGO Federation, the Chief Minister said that the employees were the backbone of any government and played a vital role in the effective implementation of the policies and programmes of the State Government.

"Employees are pillars of the Government on whose shoulders the responsibility to implement the Government policies lies", he added.

Thakur said that the employees of the State played a vital role in effective management of COVID-19 in the State. He said that despite the Coronavirus pandemic, the State Government has also ensured that the employees get all their dues from time to time.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government would soon hold meeting with the employees so that they get an opportunity to take up their issues. He assured the Federation that the endeavour of the State Government would be to amicably resolve all the genuine issues of the employees.

Thakur also urged the employees to work with greater dedication and commitment to make Himachal Pradesh a model State in the country. He assured the members of the federation that their interests would be safeguarded at all costs as they were part and parcel of the government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)