Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has achieved a milestone in its digital governance initiative, with a record 22.78 lakh services delivered to citizens through the state's e-District Portal in 2024, the highest figure recorded so far, according to an official release issued by the State government.

The release stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, digital transformation has emerged as a key focus area, with departments across the state adopting online platforms for efficient and transparent service delivery.

In comparison, around 14.97 lakh services were provided through the portal in 2023. In the current year, 2025, the number of services delivered has already crossed 15 lakh, with projections indicating a further rise in the coming months.

Following the Chief Minister's directions, the number of online services available on the e-District Portal has seen a significant expansion, from 113 services in 2022 to 436 in 2025, marking nearly a fourfold increase since the present government assumed office. The number rose to 217 in 2023 and 251 in 2024.

Principal Advisor (IT and Innovation) to the Chief Minister, Gokul Butail, stated that digital services have revolutionised citizen access to government facilities, enabling applications from anywhere and at any time, saving both time and money.

These services are also conveniently available through Lok Mitra Kendras across the state. In line with the Chief Minister's vision, efforts will continue to ensure that every citizen benefits from accessible, transparent, and efficient digital services.

Chief Minister Sukhu emphasised that all departments have been instructed to adopt paperless, presence-less, and cashless systems. A pilot project initiated in select tehsils of the Revenue Department now enables property registration without the need for a single visit to a government office, a step that has received encouraging feedback from the public. He added that other departments are being encouraged to expand similar digital initiatives in order to facilitate the people of the state in a better way. (ANI)

