Shimla, July 19: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issues a warning with predictions of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms likely to occur at most places in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba, Kangra districts. "Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra. There is the possibility of very heavy rainfall in isolated places," the IMD said.

The IMD also added that light to moderate rain was anticipated in various locations in the Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts of the state. "Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi in many places. Light rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the rest of the districts during the next 2 to 3 hours," IMD said. Himachal Pradesh Rains: 'Unprecedented Heavy Rainfall' Causes Massive Damage Across State, Nine Killed in Past Three Days, Says Minister Jagat Singh Negi (Watch Video).

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain with thunder in seven districts of the state and heavy rainfall in Kullu. IMD tweeted, "Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected to occur over a few places in Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today and heavy rainfall is expected in Kullu district."

Earlier, in the wake of devastating heavy rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, IMD issued an orange alert for rain in four states of Himachal Pradesh from July 16 to 17. IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand were likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17. Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Warns ‘Moderate to High Risk’ of Flash Floods in Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu Till July 17.

IMD also issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17. There is no respite for people in Himachal Pradesh as since June 24, people have been struggling with the problems of long hours of power shedding, water crisis, connectivity etc.

The number of fatalities in North India is on the rise as the region continues to be battered by torrential rains. Among all the affected states, Himachal Pradesh remains the hardest hit, with 117 reported deaths in the state.

According to Himachal Pradesh Disaster Management Authority data, "Monsoon has claimed 117 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now 12 people are missing and 121 people have been injured."

481 houses have been damaged, besides 3,863 houses partially damaged. 133 shops have been damaged in the state while 1,008 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods. The state has witnessed 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 41 incidents of flash floods, the data read.

