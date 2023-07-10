Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi has revealed the devastating impact of unprecedented heavy rainfall in the past three days, resulting in significant loss of life and property. According to the minister, nine people have lost their lives during this period, highlighting the severity of the situation. Additionally, approximately 250 houses have been damaged, leaving families displaced and in need of assistance. The heavy downpour has also wreaked havoc on the state's infrastructure, with roads suffering extensive damage and numerous landslides reported. Further, the minister added that people have been rescued in Manali and have requested the people of Himachal Pradesh to stay indoors during the heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh Rains Videos: Car Washed Away by Overflowing River in Kullu, Pandoh Bazar Submerged in Mandi As Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation in Several Parts.

Unprecedented Heavy Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi says, "There has been unprecedented heavy rainfall in the past 3 days...This has caused massive damage, especially to the infrastructure, roads, drinking water facilities, fields of farmers as well as houses...Nine people died… pic.twitter.com/k6jsAN37nA — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023

