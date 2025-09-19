Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): A major landslide struck Shimla early Friday morning, blocking the city's main road and posing a threat to nearby buildings.

Authorities have declared one school shut for two days as a precautionary measure.

Also Read | Siemens and DSCI To Launch ‘OT Cybersecurity Lab’ at Nasscom Campus in Noida With Aim To India’s Critical Infrastructure.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla announced the closure of the school, citing safety concerns. Public Works Department (PWD) teams have been deployed to clear the debris and restore road connectivity, though officials warn the site remains highly unsafe.

Vijay Kumar, a PWD driver operating an excavator and robotic equipment, said his team rushed to the spot in the early hours.

Also Read | Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Admit to India Losing 4 Rafale Aircrafts During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally Altered Video.

"The landslide occurred around 1:50 am. We were informed about it at 3:00 am and reached here by 3:30 am. Since early morning, we have been continuously working to clear the road. The building above is also at risk and could collapse at any time. Around 25 tippers and trucks are engaged in clearing the debris day and night," he told reporters.

The PWD supervisor added that the operation was proving extremely difficult due to heavy rainfall.

"We have been working here since 3:30 am with 20 tippers deployed permanently, some from our department and some from contractors. Our priority is to make the road through as quickly as possible so that the public does not face further problems. However, even if the road is cleared, traffic movement has been barred by the administration as the stretch is not safe. Vehicles cannot be allowed here. This morning at 7:15, there was again heavy rainfall, which has made the situation worse. The building above could collapse at any moment, causing further damage," he said.

Local administration confirmed that round-the-clock efforts are underway to stabilise the slope and prevent further landslides but warned residents and commuters to stay away from the area until conditions improve. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)