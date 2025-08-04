Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 4 (ANI): Political leaders in Himachal Pradesh gathered on Monday to pay homage to Yashwant Singh Parmar, the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh and the state's first Chief Minister, on his 119th birth anniversary.

A solemn tribute was paid at the Vidhan Sabha premises, where Himachal Pradesh Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan, legislators, and several senior leaders laid floral tributes in Parmar's memory.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur emphasised Parmar's vision and foundational role in creating Himachal Pradesh.

"Today marks the 119th birth anniversary of Dr YS Parmar, the creator of Himachal. We all remember and salute his contribution. Himachal exists because of him," said Jai Ram Thakur.

"He identified the pain of the hills, the distinct culture and the geographical challenges and made a strong case for Himachal to be carved out as a separate state from 30 small princely states. He was a visionary. When the Planning Commission of India asked him to name three priorities for the state's development, he said just one word three times: roads, roads, and roads -- because he believed where there are roads, development will follow on its own," Thakur added.

Highlighting Parmar's foresight, Thakur said, "He was instrumental in laying the foundation for horticulture, agriculture, industrial, and power sectors, even at a time when connectivity was a major challenge. His planning continues to benefit us today. His contributions are a source of inspiration for the new generation."

Thakur also subtly questioned the absence of the Chief Minister and Speaker from the ceremony, stating, "Such an event should not become a mere formality. This is an important tradition. The CM and Speaker have always attended in the past. If there was a scheduling issue, adjustments should have been considered."

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh also spoke to the media after the tribute ceremony.

"We have all gathered today at the Vidhan Sabha to pay homage to Dr YS Parmar on his 119th birth anniversary, a visionary who served as Chief Minister four times and shaped Himachal's destiny. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, other legislators and officials were also present," Singh said.

"His vision still guides our progress in the fields of industry, power, and most notably, land reforms. His work in amending the Land and Tenancy Act under Section 118, including the introduction of the Ceiling Act and abolition of the Muzaara system, laid the foundation of equitable development. Himachal Pradesh continues to grow under the principles set by him," Singh added.

On the Chief Minister's absence, Anirudh Singh clarified, "The CM had a pre-scheduled program, and the Speaker was attending the Minjar Fair in Chamba. I received a message that I should represent the government here. Travelling from those regions by road takes 12-13 hours, making it unfeasible to reach by 10 AM. As for Jai Ram, he seems to be recalling brotherhood more than anything else today."

The leaders unanimously emphasised that Parmar's life and values should be remembered not just ceremonially but as a continuing source of inspiration for policy and governance. (ANI)

