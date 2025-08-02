Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Relentless monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, pushing the human death toll to 179 and infrastructure disruption to grim levels.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), out of the total 179 people deaths, 101 deaths were directly caused by rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes, while 78 people were killed in road accidents exacerbated by treacherous weather and damaged roads.

Quoting the State Disaster Management Authority, "Himachal Pradesh has suffered widespread damage to life and public utilities due to severe monsoon activity between June 20 and August 2," the SDMA said in its latest situation report.

The SDMA confirmed severe disruption to public services, with 403 roads blocked, 411 power distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 196 water supply schemes out of service as of Friday evening.

National Highway-505 remains closed in Lahaul and Spiti due to landslides, adding to commuter woes.

Districts like Mandi, Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Una continue to be among the worst affected, reporting multiple fatalities, large-scale landslides, washed-away bridges, and destroyed homes.

Rescue teams are on continuous alert, but officials warn that further heavy rainfall could hamper ongoing efforts to restore road connectivity and electricity.

The SDMA has urged residents to strictly follow local advisories and avoid unnecessary travel in view of the persisting threat of landslides and flash floods.

For further details or live updates, residents can contact the State Emergency Operation Centre's 24x7 helpline at 1070, the authority added.

Earlier in the day, state Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged three vehicles carrying essential relief materials to flood-affected districts of Mandi and Kullu.

The consignments, sent via the State Red Cross Society, include tents, blankets, tarpaulins, sanitary items, food supplies, and other daily-use goods meant to aid over 1,200 families impacted by recent floods and landslides. (ANI)

