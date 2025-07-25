Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh, disrupting public utilities and causing widespread damage. According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), as of Friday evening, approximately 221 roads, 36 power distribution transformers, and 152 water supply schemes were disrupted.

The cumulative toll of this monsoon season has reached 153 deaths, of which 82 have been caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, while 72 fatalities are due to road accidents amid slippery and damaged mountain roads.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

National Highway 70 remains blocked in Mandi district, severely affecting connectivity. Districts like Mandi (144 road blockages), Kullu (48), and Kangra (11) are among the worst-hit, while Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Solan, and several other regions reported no major disruptions.

Authorities continue to work on restoring key routes and public utilities, but heavy rainfall warnings persist, raising concerns of further damage.

Also Read | India and Maldives Sign Several MoUs During PM Narendra Modi's Visit, Agree on Free Trade Agreement Terms of Reference (See Pics).

Earlier in the day, SDMA said 235 roads remain blocked, along with 56 power distribution transformers and 139 water supply schemes.

The cumulative death toll during this monsoon season has risen to 147, with 79 people killed in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts, and 68 losing their lives in road accidents, SDMA reported.

District-wise, Mandi is the worst-hit, with 144 road blockages, followed by Kullu (58 roads) and Kangra (11 roads). National Highway 70 (NH-70) remains closed between Mandi and Kotali due to heavy landslides. Water supply disruptions are severe in Mandi (65 schemes) and Kangra (59 schemes).

The report also noted significant losses to agriculture, horticulture, and infrastructure, with damage to public property exceeding ₹1,38,753 lakh since June 20. Rescue and restoration efforts are underway across the state, but persistent rainfall continues to impede operations.

SDMA, in its cumulative report released on Thursday, stated that essential services have also been disrupted. A total of 173 water supply schemes are currently non-operational, particularly in Mandi, Kullu, and Sirmaur districts. Additionally, the power supply remains disrupted in 56 areas due to damage to distribution transformers. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)