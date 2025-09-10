Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): The relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 380 lives so far this season and caused unprecedented damage to infrastructure and livelihoods, according to the latest report from the Department of Revenue - DM Cell, State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The fatalities include 215 deaths in rain-related disasters such as landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts and 165 deaths in road accidents during the same period. Remaining deaths classified under "Other*" or missing from detailed breakdowns.

The report pegs the cumulative loss to public property at an estimated Rs 4,30,676.05 lakh (Rs 4,306.76 crore). The destruction includes washed-away roads, damaged bridges, disrupted power lines, and destroyed water supply schemes.

Private property losses are also significant, with hundreds of homes either damaged or rendered uninhabitable.

The SEOC data have recorded 137 landslides, 97 flash floods and 45 cloudburst incidents in the state.

These events have not only disrupted connectivity but also forced evacuations in several areas, leaving many communities dependent on relief supplies.

The cumulative damage has impacted virtually every district, with major tourist towns and remote hill villages alike facing disruptions. Roads and highways remain blocked in several regions, hampering rescue and restoration work.

Authorities have warned that continued rainfall could trigger further landslides and flooding, urging residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert. Relief and restoration work is ongoing, with the state government coordinating efforts with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local administrations. (ANI)

