Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 31 (ANI): The monsoon havoc in Himachal Pradesh since June 20 has claimed 320 lives, with 166 deaths caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other calamities, and 154 in road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's cumulative loss report shows widespread destruction across the hill state, with total damages estimated at Rs 3,05,684.33. The disaster has also left 379 people injured and 1,280 houses fully damaged, besides 40 shops and factories, 35,240 animal and poultry deaths, and large-scale losses to crops, horticulture, and public infrastructure.

As of Sunday evening, 662 roads, including four national highways, 985 distribution transformers, and 495 water supply facilities, remained disrupted due to heavy rains and related incidents, the SDMA said in its latest public utility status report.

Rain-related fatalities were highest in Mandi district (29 deaths), followed by Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (15). Road accidents took the heaviest toll in Chamba and Mandi (22 each), followed by Kangra (19) and Shimla (16).

Public infrastructure has suffered significant setbacks, with the PWD, Jal Shakti Vibhag, and power sectors incurring the highest losses. Crop damage is also severe, particularly in Kangra, Mandi, Una, and Kullu districts.

According to the SDMA, the devastation includes damage to assets worth 4,231.78 lakh in PWD infrastructure, 1,145.27 lakhs in water supply infrastructure, 2,743.47 lakhs in power infrastructure, and over Rs 1.7 lakh in crop losses.

The monsoon has repeatedly triggered heavy landslides, road cave-ins, and flash floods, cutting off access to remote areas and severely impacting essential services. Authorities said restoration work is ongoing, but unstable slopes and frequent rainfall are hampering progress. (ANI)

