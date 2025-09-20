Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): The monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has left behind a grim toll of destruction, with 430 people losing their lives between June 20 and September 20 this year, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Of the total deaths, 245 were rain-related fatalities triggered by landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, electrocution, and other weather-linked causes. Additionally, 185 people died in road accidents during the same period, the SDMA report said.

The disaster body reported that 487 people were injured, while 46 remain missing. The monsoon also wreaked havoc on livestock, with over 29,000 animal deaths, including poultry, and damaged nearly 7,160 houses fully and 11,309 partially across the state.

In terms of infrastructure, losses have been severe. The Public Works Department (PWD) alone reported damages worth Rs 2,90,383.8 lakh, while the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) recorded losses of Rs 1,46,385.9 lakh. The power sector suffered damages of over Rs 13,946.69 lakh, alongside major hits to education, health, and rural development sectors.

District-wise, Mandi recorded the highest number of rain-related deaths at 42, followed by Kullu and Kangra with 35 each. Shimla reported 23 weather-linked casualties, while Una and Chamba reported 16 and 28 deaths, respectively.

The SDMA said that the impact of the monsoon extended beyond human loss to agriculture and infrastructure. Standing crops worth Rs 2,743.47 lakh in agriculture and Rs 5,164.24 lakh in horticulture were destroyed, adding to the misery of local farmers.

Authorities continue to assess damage and provide relief, even as the state emerges from one of the most destructive monsoon seasons in recent years. (ANI)

