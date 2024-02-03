Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Fire extinguishing operations at a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district are currently underway, following a massive fire that took place on Friday.

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Solan, in which one woman lost her life, while 33 people were reported injured and nine went missing.

Speaking to ANI, fire officer Sanjeev said that "the work of extinguishing the fire is still underway. More than 22 vehicles have been deployed, which includes fire brigade vehicles from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, along with other vehicles from the nearby industries that have also been procured to bring the fire under control. We are continuously fighting the fire from outside. The exact number of casualties can't be made out"

Prem Singh, father of the victim injured in the fire, told that his daughter Rakhi, who is 23 years old, worked in a cosmetic factory and had reached work this morning. When he came to know about the fire incident, he reached the spot and is still trying to find his daughter's name in the list of injured people.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundus said that "actions will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done."

"This is a perfume factory and there are chemicals and ethyl alcohol used in the factory because of which it has been difficult to control the fire. Our priority is to take the injured to the hospital. Actions will be taken after the relief and rescue work is done. Firefighters, NDRF and SDRF are working to control the fire," Kundu said. (ANI)

