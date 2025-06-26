Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): A private power project in Siund and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation's (NHPC) power project suffered heavy losses due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst in the Siund of the Sainj Valley in Kullu.

A cloudburst on Wednesday damaged temporary sheds and an emergency response vehicle belonging to a private power project.

According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), three people are feared to be swept away due to a cloudburst in the valley. An NDRF team reached the spot and started the relief and rescue operations.

The visuals show damaged sheds and an emergency response vehicle near the Baes River.

Inspector Deepak Bisht from NDRF said that one of their teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about three people who had gone missing after the cloudburst.

"Our team arrived at the spot. We received information regarding three people missing. We are assisting the area, and as we receive the information, we will know more about it (the missing people). One of our teams is deployed in the region," Inspector Deepak Bisht from NDRF told ANI.

One of the residents, Anmol, said, "There is a waterfall... There was a cloudburst, and three people and four houses were swept away. The flow of water was such that a one megawatt project was drowned and destroyed. Here, the NHPC's project and powerhouse got shut down."

Another resident, Chaitram, told ANI, "The flood swept away two women and a man, and they are missing...It has happened before, also."

A cloudburst struck near Jeeva Nalla in the Sainj sub-tehsil of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, triggering sudden flooding in the region and sweeping away four houses.

According to a situation report issued by the HP State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Shimla, at 5:10 PM on Wednesday, two to three people were feared missing after being swept into the Jeeva Nallah.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:41 PM on June 25, downstream of Jiwa Trench Weir in Majhan Nallah, located in the Sainj Valley. The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, confirmed the event and reported a potential sharp rise in the water level of the Sainj River due to increased inflow caused by the cloudburst.

According to a press release by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to July 1. (ANI)

