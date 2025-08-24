Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Monsoon-triggered disruptions continued to batter Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, with 482 roads, including two national highways, blocked, 941 electricity distribution transformers out of service, and 95 water supply schemes disrupted across the state, according to the latest data released by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The SDMA's evening bulletin reported that the total death toll since June 20 has reached 298, comprising 152 fatalities due to rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 146 deaths in road accidents during the same period.

Road Blockages: The worst-hit districts include Mandi (245 roads blocked), Kullu (101), and Chamba (82). National Highways NH-305 and NH-154A remained shut at multiple locations due to heavy rainfall, landslides, and debris flow. Alternate routes in affected areas like Balichowki and Kandugad were also rendered impassable.

In terms of power outages, Mandi was the worst-affected district. The monsoon fury has taken a heavy toll on the state's power infrastructure, with Mandi district alone reporting 477 transformers disrupted, followed by Chamba (409) and Una (252). Many outages are attributed to high-tension line faults and pole damage from landslides.

In terms of disruption in water supply, 36 water schemes in Mandi, 36 in Chamba, and multiple others across Kangra, Lahaul & Spiti, and Kullu districts have been disrupted, severely affecting drinking water availability in rural belts.

The SDMA has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in vulnerable areas, and to remain alert for weather advisories. Restoration work for roads, electricity, and water supply is underway, but officials warned that continued rainfall could delay repairs. (ANI)

