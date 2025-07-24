Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): At least five people, including three women and two men, were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus plunged into a gorge near the Maseran area of Sarkaghat, around 60 kilometres from Mandi town, police said.

Mandi Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma stated that around 20 people sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving treatment at the Sarkaghat hospital. Several passengers are reported to be in critical condition.

Also Read | Mandi Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured As HRTC Bus Rolls Down Hill in Himachal Pradesh (See Pics and Video).

Preliminary information indicated that the bus was carrying approximately 20-25 passengers at the time of the mishap. Rescue and relief operations are being conducted by the police and local administration.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 19-Year-Old From Manipur Secretly Records Obscene Videos of Women, Shares Them on Instagram Under ‘Bangalore Night Life’ Tag; Arrested.

Meanwhile, unrelenting monsoon fury has pushed Himachal Pradesh into a state of crisis.

The total death toll due to monsoon-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has climbed to 137.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), this includes 77 rain-related deaths, such as those caused by landslides, house collapses, and flash floods, as well as 60 fatalities resulting from road accidents exacerbated by adverse weather conditions.

Furthermore, restoration efforts are ongoing across affected districts. While conditions have improved in some areas, fresh disruptions continue to be reported, underscoring the vulnerability of infrastructure during extreme weather events.

Authorities have also advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel in high-risk areas and adhere to safety advisories issued by local administrations. Disaster response teams are closely monitoring the situation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)