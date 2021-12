Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Bodies of two trekkers who went missing on November 29 from Kharota while trekking on the Kundli Pass route, were found in Dhauladhar mountain range near Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Monday, informed the police.

While speaking to ANI, Kangra Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma, said, "Bodies of two missing trekkers found in Dhauladhar mountains range near Dharamshala. Search and Rescue teams are bringing the bodies to zonal hospital Dharamshala for postmortem."

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Sunday, the police had informed that the trekkers aged 44 and 34 last spoke to their families on November 29.

"Two locals, aged 44 and 34 are missing. They spoke to their families last on November 29, when they informed their families that they are in Kharota. After that there has been no contact," Sharma had said.

Search and rescue teams have already scaled the pass in search of trekkers. However, no clue has been found yet, the police had said yesterday.

"Administration has deployed search and rescue teams on the incident site but we are still unable to trace the missing persons. Bad weather is one of the biggest obstacles in search and rescue operations. District administration is also trying to get a helicopter for an aerial survey but bad weather is again creating problems in that too," Sharma had said.

In view of bad weather, the district administration has already banned all mountain passes above 3000 meters in Kangra.

"The trekking is already banned in all mountain passes above 3000 meters as the District Magistrate had issued an order. These were locals who were aware of such orders," he added. (ANI)

