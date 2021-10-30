New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 38 pc in the ongoing bypolls in Fatehpur, Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituencies and Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

The Mandi constituency recorded a 28.76 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The average voter turnout for the other three assembly constituencies witnessing by-polls is 35.74 per cent.

Arki recorded 38 per cent, Fatehpur recorded 33.50 per cent and Jubbal-Kotkhai recorded 35.51 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

The necessity to conduct a by-election for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency and three assembly constituencies emerged due to the deaths of sitting MP and MLAs on the respective seats.

As per the official release, there are six candidates from Mandi parliamentary constituency including Brigadier Kushal Chand Thakur of BJP, Pratibha Singh of Indian National Congress, Ambika Shyam of Rashtriya Lokniti Party, Munshi Ram Thakur of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Anil Kumar and Subhash Mohan Snehi.

BJP's Ratna Singh Pal, Congress Party's Sanjay and Independent Jeet Ram are candidates from Arki assembly constituency.

From the Fatehpur assembly constituency, a total of five candidates, Baldev Thakur of BJP, Bhawani Singh Pathania of Indian National Congress, Pankaj Kumar Darshi of Himachal Jankranti Party and independent candidates Dr Ashok Kumar Somal and Dr Rajan Sushant are in the fray.

The four candidates from the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency are BJP's Neelam Saraik, Indian National Congress's Rohit Thakur, independent candidates Chetan Singh Bragta and Suman Kadam.

Other than Himachal Pradesh, voting is underway in two more parliamentary seats and 27 other assembly constituencies in various states across the country today.

The results of these polls will be announced on November 2.

Out of 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh, 43 are with the BJP whereas Congress has a hold of 19 seats. One seat is with CPI (M) and two seats have independent candidates as their representatives.

"The Commission has reviewed the situations related to the pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu; Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States," read the Election Commission of India's press note released on September 28. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)