Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 26 (ANI): The police have arrested a Chinese woman for staying in India under a false identity, the Mandi Police said on Tuesday.

On the basis of information that the accused was living with forged documents, and presently residing in India as a Nepali citizen, she was arrested under section 14 of the Foreigner Act and 420 and 467 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police official said.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Youth's Hand Chopped Off After He Failed To Repay Rs 2,500 in Aravalli; One Accused Held, Two Absconding.

Mandi Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said that the accused have been arrested on Saturday.

"We have seized cash for around Rs 6 lakhs and 40 thousand and recovered two cell phones from her possession. We are trying to use interpreters as we were facing language issues with her for investigation," she said

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Irate Man Shoots Four Neighbours for Setting Off Firecrackers in Keshav Puram; Arrested.

Shalini further said that the arrested woman was taking religious Buddhist teachings at a monastery in Chauntra.

"We have registered a case in Jogindernagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and also Section 420 and 467 of IPC. She was produced in a local court of Jogandar where Courts granted a police remand till October 27," said Agnihotri.

Agnihotri said that more details will be known once the forensic report is received as the police have sent her cell phones for forensic examination.

"We are investigating from every angle as it is a very sensitive case. We did not find any other angle in the case apart from this that she was here on fake documents," Mandi SP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)