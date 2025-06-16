Shimla, June 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on a visit to the Una Assembly constituency on Monday, dedicated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects.

With an outlay of Rs 25.79 crore, the projects focus on strengthening education and infrastructure in the region.

The chief minister inaugurated the new building of Government Senior Secondary School (Boys) constructed at a cost of Rs 8.79 crore. "This facility will provide students with improved educational amenities and significantly enhance the academic environment," he said, adding that the school would be converted into a co-education institution on the CBSE pattern from the next academic session.

Sukhu inaugurated a state-of-the-art academic block at the Government Degree College, equipped with smart classrooms, modern laboratories and administrative units built at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone for a 'New Girls Hostel' to be constructed within the same campus at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

"The hostel will offer safe and convenient residential facilities for girl students, especially those coming from rural and remote areas, thereby making higher education more accessible to them," the chief minister said.

