Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the construction of an International Convention Centre near Tapovan, with an investment of Rs 150 crore, in the Dharamshala Assembly constituency of Kangra district.

Chief Minister Sukhu stated that this convention centre would host seminars for major companies, boost tourism, and create employment opportunities for local youth.

The Chief Minister also announced the operationalisation of PHC Yol Cantt, funding for the construction of a bridge in the IT Park, allocation of adequate funds to complete the OBC Bhawan and road construction projects, including a road from the school in Jhiyol to Anjani Mata, Parol to Ghiyana Khurd Bara Khaula, Kufri to Chamunda Temple, Alkhani to Jayul Kand Kardiyana, Kaned to Jhakhrehad, Cheliyan to Pasu, Tika to Bani, and Lunta-Bagotu-Khabrot-Tillu.

He said that the present Congress-led State Government would not compromise on corruption and added that the gap between the rich and poor was widened and government jobs were allegedly sold during the previous BJP government.

Sukhu highlighted the police recruitment scam and said that the Congress-led state government was working with transparency and initiated vigilance inquiries into irregularities in the Jal Shakti Department's Theog division and taking strict action against corrupt practices.

He further said that the BJP government misused the State Treasury for political benefits, while his government has been making earnest efforts to benefit the common people.

CM Sukhu said that the Congress government fulfilled its election promise by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to 1.36 lakh government employees and asserted that OPS will continue as long as Congress is in power in the State.

He said that the Central Government has reduced the state's loan limit by Rs 1,600 crore and imposed additional restrictions for reinstating the OPS. He said that nearly Rs 9,000 crore under NPS was still held up with the central government and the Union Government was pressurising the State to implement the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).

Sukhu said that the Central Government has not released Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA) funds for disaster-affected areas in Himachal Pradesh and that the demand for a special relief package has also been rejected. He accused BJP leaders in the State of politicising the disaster instead of standing with affected families during this critical period.

He said that subsidies for water and electricity would continue for the needy, along with support for house construction. However, well-off families were being encouraged to voluntarily surrender subsidies, with 1,500 people already giving up electricity subsidies.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress government does not make decisions for political gain but ensures public welfare. He criticized the local MLA from the Dharamshala assembly segment for betraying the party and the people.

He added that despite setbacks in the Dharamshala by-election, the Congress party has regained strength with 40 MLAs in the assembly.

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar highlighted the State Government's focus on agriculture, encouraging people to return to farming to increase their income.

He emphasised the importance of integrating natural farming with livestock management and said that measures for fencing and water availability at departmental farms, where seeds would be prepared and provided to farmers.

Vice Chairman of the State Planning Board Bhawani Singh Pathania, Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Sudarshan Bablu and others were present on the occasion. (ANI)

