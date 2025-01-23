Bareily, January 23: A shocking murder case has emerged from Bisalpur town in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district, where a 28-year-old man was allegedly killed over a love affair. The victim was found identified as Muzammil with his throat slit and genitals mutilated, his body tied up and discarded near a canal in the Barkapur area under the Izzatnagar police station in Bareilly district. Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with this heinous crime.

A missing person case initially filed in Bisalpur has been upgraded to a murder investigation, with the Bisalpur police taking the lead on further inquiries, according to Bareilly Circle Officer (Third) Devendra Kumar, speaking to reporters on Thursday. On Wednesday, Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Singh received a tip-off about a body found near a canal in Barkapur village, Reported Times Of India. Jalaun Road Accident: 3 Killed, Several Injured After Car Loses Control, Crashes into Tree in Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. Prateek, the Bisalpur Circle Officer, confirmed the recovery of the victim's body along with the car involved in the crime. Two suspects, Arhan and his associate Guddu from Richhaula village, have been arrested. The motive appears to be personal animosity related to Muzammil’s alleged involvement with a woman connected to one of the suspects. Muzammil's father, Shamsuddin, reported that his son, who worked for a mobile tower company, went missing after leaving home on Tuesday morning. After multiple attempts to reach him failed, they reported him missing, suspecting that ongoing conflicts led to his murder. UP Shocker: Man Murdered Over Love Affair With His Throat Slit and Genitals Mutilated, Body Dumped in Bareilly.

Inspector Vinod Kumar Sharma of the Bisalpur police disclosed that both Arhan and Guddu admitted to committing the murder. According to reports, Muzammil was involved in an affair with a woman related to Arhan, which had previously led to conflicts between them. In an act of revenge, the suspects murdered Muzammil in the Bisalpur region, bound his body, transported it by car, and subsequently disposed of it in Bareilly. Authorities stated that additional legal actions and investigations are currently in progress.

