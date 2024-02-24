Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday visited Gondpur Jaichand village under Haroli subdivision of Una district to pay tributes to Professor Simmi Agnihotri, wife of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Shraddhanjali and Prarthna Sabha were performed in honour of Professor Simmi Agnihotri who passed away on February 9.

Also Read | Assam Recognises Manipuri As Associate Official Language, Manipur CM N Biren Singh Lauds Himanta Biswa Sarma-Led Govt's Decision.

Chief Minister offered floral tributes and said that the sudden demise of Prof. Simmi Agnihotri was an irreparable loss to the family, especially Mukesh Agnihotri and their daughter Astha Agnihotri as Prof. Simmi always remained a great strength and support for the family. "But at this juncture of grief, both of them will have to emotionally support each other," he said, adding that a real homage to her would be to follow her thoughts and simplicity in nature.

He said that Prof. Simmi was an "exceptional educationist and a vibrant social worker". "Her contribution in the field of education and social work will remain memorable. She will be an inspiration for the supporters of women's upliftment and empowerment," Sukhu said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Man Jumps on Railway Tracks From Footover Bridge at Bhayandar, Alert RPF Staff Prevent Him From Being Run Over by Train (Watch Video).

"We were in a university and I knew her for her simplicity and dedication to attaining the best in studies," the Chief Minister added further.

Senior Congress leader of INC Abhishek Manu Singhvi also paid floral tribute and said that he never had an opportunity to meet Prof. Simmi but after attending the Prarthna Sabha, he was sure that the Professor was a multi-dimensional talented woman who dedicated her life to the pursuit of knowledge and social works.

A documentary on her life and works was also screened. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, MLAs Ram Kumar, Sanjay Rattan, Bhawani Singh Pathania, Sudarshan Babloo and Neeraj Nayyar, Chief Minister's Political Advisor Suneel Sharma Bittu, former Minister Kuldeep Kumar, former MLA Satpal Raizada, District Una Congress Committee President Ranjit Singh Rana, DC Una Jatin Lal, SP Rakesh Singh and other Congress dignitaries were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)